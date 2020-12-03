Council tree planting campaign will offset CO2 from just one car

Published: 7:18 PM December 3, 2020

A council's tree planting campaign to help combat global warming will offset the emissions of just one car.

Paul Kunes, West Norfolk council's new cabinet member for climate change, was taken to task over the issue at the authority's first full meeting since his appointment.

Sandra Squire asked how many trees the council had planted over the last year and how many were still alive.

Mr Kunes said the authority had planted 550, of which it expected to lose around 20pc.

Alun Ryves asked Mr Kunes if he knew how many trees it took to offset a single motor vehicle.

Mr Kunes said he would find out. Mr Ryves said he already had and it was 500.

Andy Tyler asked whether the council had looked into the viability and effectiveness of its tree plantings.

Mr Kunes said: "Trees do absorb CO2. The more trees we plant, the more CO2 will be absorbed."

He said there were also plans for a major planting on an as-yet undisclosed area of council land.

Councillors also heard work on a new pumping station which will protect 2,000 properties is proceeding on time.

The Water Management Alliance is building the £26m plant at Eau Brink, near King's Lynn, which is due to be commissioned next summer.

It will discharge water from the Smeeth Lode out to sea. The new pumps will replace the aging station at Islington, which was built in 1959.

In a report to the meeting, council leader Brian Long said the scheme was the largest project of this type currently in under way in the UK.

"Despite Covid and adverse weather conditions it is still running close to agreed budgets and to time," he said.

Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture and heritage was asked by Hunstanton councillor Paul Beal whether she would take part in fresh talks over the decision to close the town's staffed tourist information centre.

Mrs Nockolds said she had met Hunstanton Civic Society and agreed to carry out a review.

The meeting began with prayers for Chris Bamfield, the council's former head of leisure and open space, who went missing after a windsurfing trip to Hunstanton on November 14.