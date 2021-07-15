Food waste collections to resume as Covid restrictions are lifted

Published: 6:42 AM July 15, 2021

People are being asked to dig out their kitchen caddy and outdoor food waste bins as all coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

West Norfolk Council has announced it will resume weekly food waste collections from Monday, July 19 as part of step four of the government roadmap.

Collections were suspended when social distancing rules were introduced with the authority being forced to limit the number of crew in waste and recycling vehicles.

Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment at West Norfolk Council, said: "I’m delighted to see food waste collections resume as quickly as they possibly can, from day one of us moving to step four.

Paul Kunes, cabinet member at West Norfolk Council. - Credit: Ian Burt

"From July 19 we can add an extra crew member to each collection team and reintroduce the weekly food waste collection.

“Nationally 1.3 million apples, 5.8 million potatoes, 5.9 million glasses of milk and 240 million slices of bread are thrown away every year.

"In west Norfolk we say please don’t chuck it in your black bin, feed it to your food caddy. Around a third of what is placed in black bins is food waste, using your food caddy is environmentally friendly, will make your black bin smell better and create more space in your black bin.”

Food waste from the collection goes to an anaerobic digester where it naturally produces methane gas, which is then used to generate electricity.

Farmers use the material left at the end as fertiliser, which reduces the need to use chemicals on the land.

Mr Kunes continued: "Before the suspension our residents were recycling 3,000 tonnes of food waste each year. I urge them to get back into the habit and please start putting their larger outdoor food waste bin out with their waste or recycling collection every week.”

Residents can line their kitchen food waste caddies with old plastic carrier bags, bread bags, fruit and veg bags and other freezer/sandwich bags can be used to line the bin or to put food waste in.

Those who have misplaced either their kitchen caddy or outdoor food waste bin can get a free replacement by visiting west-norfolk.gov.uk/foodwaste.