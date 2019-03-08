Fire crews called to tractor blaze

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a tractor blaze.

Three crews from Terrington St Clement and King's Lynn were called to the fire on Ongar Hill in Terrington St Clement at 3:20pm.

Firefighters are currently using back pack sprayers to contain the fire which is still ongoing at the time of writing.

The tractor was off the road when it caught light with no police or ambulence called.