A west Norfolk family have donated more than £7,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in honour of their late son

PUBLISHED: 10:40 31 January 2019

The Gooch family hand over a cheque for more than �7000 to the QEH. Photo: QEH

QEH

A west Norfolk family have donated more than £7,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in their late son’s memory.

Daniel Gooch was sadly killed while working as an asphalt operative in Surrey last June. Photo:QEHDaniel Gooch was sadly killed while working as an asphalt operative in Surrey last June. Photo:QEH

Daniel Gooch was 40-years-old when he was killed while working as an asphalt operative in Surrey last June, and money raised at his funeral was donated to the hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Fund.

Mr Gooch’s parents, Derek and Linda Gooch, from Upwell near King’s Lynn, chose to donate the £7,579 to the cancer care centre after Mrs Gooch had treatment there.

Mr Gooch Snr said: “Daniel is so very loved and made an incredible impact on so many people’s lives, more than 400 people attended his funeral.

“It is an unbelievable amount of money to have raised and we would thank everyone who contributed.

“Linda has been treated for her cancer at Kings Lynn and the empathy shown during her treatment and following Daniel’s death was incredible and the hope is, this amount will make a real difference for years to come.”

