Go-karts to race through Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 13:03 11 September 2019

Go-karts of all shapes and sizes will hurtle around Hunstanton. Photo: West Norfolk Council

Go-karts of all shapes and sizes will hurtle around Hunstanton. Photo: West Norfolk Council

West Norfolk Council

Homemade go-karts will race through the hilly streets of a coastal town.

Last year's Hunstanton Soap Box Derby saw 38 competitors create karts in many wacky shapes including the Robin Reliant from Only Fools and Horses, a kitchen sink and a lemon

This year's event will take place on Sunday September 22.

The event has been running in the town since 1953 and features four age categories, 10-12 years, 13-15 years, adults and veteran (over 65s).

Last year saw the RNLI win the adults category, Team Richardson Racing 2 win the veteran and Imperial Leathered win the Concours d'elegance award for best looking kart.

Racing will begin at 11:30am, with competitors urged to arrive before 10am. There will also be a gin tent on Hunstanton Green for spectators.

Entries for new racers have now closed with 49 competitors set to rattle through the streets.

