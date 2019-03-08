Go-karts to race through Norfolk town
PUBLISHED: 13:03 11 September 2019
West Norfolk Council
Homemade go-karts will race through the hilly streets of a coastal town.
Last year's Hunstanton Soap Box Derby saw 38 competitors create karts in many wacky shapes including the Robin Reliant from Only Fools and Horses, a kitchen sink and a lemon
This year's event will take place on Sunday September 22.
The event has been running in the town since 1953 and features four age categories, 10-12 years, 13-15 years, adults and veteran (over 65s).
Last year saw the RNLI win the adults category, Team Richardson Racing 2 win the veteran and Imperial Leathered win the Concours d'elegance award for best looking kart.
Racing will begin at 11:30am, with competitors urged to arrive before 10am. There will also be a gin tent on Hunstanton Green for spectators.
Entries for new racers have now closed with 49 competitors set to rattle through the streets.