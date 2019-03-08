Two West Norfolk events affected by the weather

Rain has seen one major West Norfolk event cancelled while the other had to finish early.

Plans to show Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody on a giant outdoor screen at Hunstanton green on Saturday have bitten the dust, while the Folk in the Town event in King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place had to finish early due to the rainfall.

In a tweet West Norfolk council said Sunday's schedule for Folk in the Town would depend on the weather.