Two West Norfolk events affected by the weather

PUBLISHED: 19:02 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 27 July 2019

Rami Malek gives an incredible performance in moving yet funny Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek gives an incredible performance in moving yet funny Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Rain has seen one major West Norfolk event cancelled while the other had to finish early.

Plans to show Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody on a giant outdoor screen at Hunstanton green on Saturday have bitten the dust, while the Folk in the Town event in King's Lynn's Tuesday Market Place had to finish early due to the rainfall.

In a tweet West Norfolk council said Sunday's schedule for Folk in the Town would depend on the weather.

