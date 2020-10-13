Norfolk driving school expands despite pandemic challenges

MotorV8 Driving School owner Sarah Kennedy hands over the keys to new instructor Daniel Rix. Picture credit: Matthew Usher/Storytellers Media Archant

The owner of a driving school has expressed her pride in expanding during the pandemic despite only setting up last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah Kennedy, who set up MotorV8 Driving School in March 2019, said her company was showing how small businesses could “battle back against Covid-19” after expanding its team of instructors.

The west Norfolk driving school, which is based in Downham Market, started with one instructor and a car but now has a team of five instructors, with it having just welcomed on board its latest driver - Daniel Rix.

Mrs Kennedy said: “When I launched MotorV8 it was just me and my car, so to now have a fleet of five branded vehicles on west Norfolk’s roads within the space of 18 months, and during a very tough time, is really very special.

“The coronavirus pandemic has hit us hard as we had to stop all lessons for several months, but since we began teaching again it has been non-stop busy.

“Adapting to the situation, making sure we use face masks and take other safety precautions, is a vital part of progressing the business during such a challenging time and helps ensure we continue with our high pass rate.”

The driving instructor of six years, who runs the business with her husband Nathan, teaches new drivers and also coaches people wanting to switch careers and become an instructor.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Rix, a former chef from Runcton Holme, will join others in offering lessons in the King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Swaffham areas, including intensive courses, theory test support and automatic transmission lessons.

“It’s great to welcome Dan to MotorV8,” Mrs Kennedy said.

“He is a great instructor, a relaxed tutor and someone who I know will be a vital part of our future success.”

Mr Rix added: “I have known Sarah and Nathan for some time. Seeing how they set up MotorV8 and how the business has gone from strength to strength inspired me to train as a driving instructor.

“They have such passion for what they do and incredibly high standards. When a chance came to join the team I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”