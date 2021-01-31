Council needs more bins as lockdown sparks recycling surge
A council is spending almost £100,000 on new bins because of the coronavirus pandemic.
West Norfolk council's ruling cabinet meets on Tuesday, February 2, to discuss its budget and financial plan.
A report to councillors states: "£92,000 has been added to the capital programme for additional bins for all refuse services.
"This additional budget is required for additional brown bin sales requiring the purchase of bins as a result of Covid-19 and additional green bin requests as more people are at home and recycling more as a result of Covid-19."
The council gives extra green bins out for free to household who recycle so much it is always full.
I adds the money will also pay to replace some existing bins, which are between 8 and 14 years old and nearing the end of their life.
