News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Council needs more bins as lockdown sparks recycling surge

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:08 PM January 31, 2021   
Generic - Binmen picture.Council recycling feature at West Norfolk council depot, new 240 litres '

West Norfolk council needs to spend £92,000 on new bins because more people are staying at home because of lockdown, pushing up recycling rates - Credit: Ian Burt

A council is spending almost £100,000 on new bins because of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Norfolk council's ruling cabinet meets on Tuesday, February 2, to discuss its budget and financial plan.

A report to councillors states: "£92,000 has been added to the capital programme for additional bins for all refuse services.

embed for article-7083228 from flourish

"This additional budget is required for additional brown bin sales requiring the purchase of bins as a result of Covid-19 and additional green bin requests as more people are at home and recycling more as a result of Covid-19."

The council gives extra green bins out for free to household who recycle so much it is always full.

You may also want to watch:

I adds the money will also pay to replace some existing bins, which are between 8 and 14 years old and nearing the end of their life.


Most Read

  1. 1 Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash
  2. 2 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
  3. 3 Man's body found on Gorleston beach
  1. 4 Growing village could have new supermarket this year
  2. 5 Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex
  3. 6 Three Norwich theatres will not reopen until 'end of social distancing'
  4. 7 Norwich scientists need your poo for Covid study
  5. 8 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
  6. 9 Diggers start work at derelict riverside pub
  7. 10 Norfolk jets will set sail on flagship of the fleet

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police fine man for 250-mile lockdown trip to walk dogs in Norfolk

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Video

N&N confirms 61 further Covid deaths

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus