Council needs more bins as lockdown sparks recycling surge

Published: 3:08 PM January 31, 2021

West Norfolk council needs to spend £92,000 on new bins because more people are staying at home because of lockdown, pushing up recycling rates - Credit: Ian Burt

A council is spending almost £100,000 on new bins because of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Norfolk council's ruling cabinet meets on Tuesday, February 2, to discuss its budget and financial plan.

A report to councillors states: "£92,000 has been added to the capital programme for additional bins for all refuse services.

embed for article-7083228 from flourish

"This additional budget is required for additional brown bin sales requiring the purchase of bins as a result of Covid-19 and additional green bin requests as more people are at home and recycling more as a result of Covid-19."

The council gives extra green bins out for free to household who recycle so much it is always full.

You may also want to watch:

I adds the money will also pay to replace some existing bins, which are between 8 and 14 years old and nearing the end of their life.



