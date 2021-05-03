Council looking into reports of rats at nature reserve

Published: 12:18 PM May 3, 2021

A council is looking into reports of rats at a Norfolk nature reserve.

People visiting the Willows Nature Reserve in Downham Market took to social media to warn others about rats near the pond.

A post on a local Facebook page told parents of young children to be careful when feeding the ducks after seeing "lots of rats running around."

In response, one person said: "I go there every day and I've seen quite a few where the wooden platform is and they are big."

Downham Market community nature reserve the Willows. Picture: Downham Market town council. - Credit: DMTC

A spokesperson for West Norfolk Council confirmed that the potential issue was brought to the council's attention last week after people contacted them, and that it was being looked into.

They added: "This can occur when the public feed the ducks and spare food remains on the ground.

"We urge people not to overfeed the ducks, please take any rubbish or excess food away and dispose of it responsibly."



