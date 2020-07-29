Play areas across west Norfolk to reopen

The esplanade gardens in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Play areas across west Norfolk will reopen for the summer holidays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Play areas in West Norfolk will start to reopen. Picture: Chris Bishop Play areas in West Norfolk will start to reopen. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk Council has announced it will be reopening its play areas on a ‘phased basis’ after council staff assessed more than 80 of them in the area.

From this week, the council will start by opening the areas that are used the most, which includes Lynnsport in King’s Lynn, Esplanade Gardens in Hunstanton, Howdale and Memorial in Downham Market.

It added that further areas in King’s Lynn will then reopen.

Each play area will have safety checks in place, which will include them being cleaned and equipment given an “application of anti-bac coating.”

Lynnsport in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Lynnsport in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “The government announced that play areas could open, however, the guidance given lacked any clarity in terms of what sort of cleaning measures would be required.

“In the absence of further clarification of cleaning procedures, we felt that we needed to get the play areas open as the summer holidays are already upon us.

You may also want to watch:

“The Walks play area in King’s Lynn opened a couple of weeks ago, as we have staff on hand there to deal with cleaning.

The Howdale at Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt The Howdale at Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

“For everywhere else, we are taking a measured approach based on our own assessments of each play area.

“We must reiterate that equipment cannot be cleaned between each use.

“Those whose children are using the play areas, must go prepared with anti-bacterial wipes or hand gel, so that they can reduce any risk of spreading the coronavirus, to keep themselves and others safe.”

The council has said they will also put in place signage to warm users of the risks of using high touch equipment - reminding them to wash their hands or use sanitiser before and after playing on the equipment.

It added: “Users are also reminded not to touch their faces or consume food or drinks while using the play area.”

West Norfolk Council said the reopening of more than 80 play areas will “take some time.” as there are more than 1400 individuals pieces of equipment to be cleaned and coated.

To find out which play areas are open, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/nearestplayareas.