Search

Advanced search

Play areas across west Norfolk to reopen

PUBLISHED: 11:03 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 29 July 2020

The esplanade gardens in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The esplanade gardens in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Play areas across west Norfolk will reopen for the summer holidays.

Play areas in West Norfolk will start to reopen. Picture: Chris BishopPlay areas in West Norfolk will start to reopen. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk Council has announced it will be reopening its play areas on a ‘phased basis’ after council staff assessed more than 80 of them in the area.

From this week, the council will start by opening the areas that are used the most, which includes Lynnsport in King’s Lynn, Esplanade Gardens in Hunstanton, Howdale and Memorial in Downham Market.

It added that further areas in King’s Lynn will then reopen.

Each play area will have safety checks in place, which will include them being cleaned and equipment given an “application of anti-bac coating.”

Lynnsport in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtLynnsport in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “The government announced that play areas could open, however, the guidance given lacked any clarity in terms of what sort of cleaning measures would be required.

“In the absence of further clarification of cleaning procedures, we felt that we needed to get the play areas open as the summer holidays are already upon us.

You may also want to watch:

“The Walks play area in King’s Lynn opened a couple of weeks ago, as we have staff on hand there to deal with cleaning.

The Howdale at Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtThe Howdale at Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

“For everywhere else, we are taking a measured approach based on our own assessments of each play area.

“We must reiterate that equipment cannot be cleaned between each use.

“Those whose children are using the play areas, must go prepared with anti-bacterial wipes or hand gel, so that they can reduce any risk of spreading the coronavirus, to keep themselves and others safe.”

The council has said they will also put in place signage to warm users of the risks of using high touch equipment - reminding them to wash their hands or use sanitiser before and after playing on the equipment.

It added: “Users are also reminded not to touch their faces or consume food or drinks while using the play area.”

West Norfolk Council said the reopening of more than 80 play areas will “take some time.” as there are more than 1400 individuals pieces of equipment to be cleaned and coated.

To find out which play areas are open, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/nearestplayareas.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

First look at millionaire mansion for sale with swimming pool, hot tub and cottage

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

New wildlife reserve with passion for endangered species set to open next week

Visitors will tour the reserve using buggies. Picture: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

‘Beware of dog nappers’ - Spate of thefts prompts warning over organised criminals

A sign has gone up in Hethersett urging pet owners to be wary of dog nappers. PIC: David Powles.

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club