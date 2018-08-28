Big hair, cluttered desks and smoking in the office - how times have changed at the council

38 staff were presented with certificates for their dedicated service to the council. Photo: BCKLWN BCKLWN

When she started working at the council, you could smoke in the office, desks were filled with chunky equipment and the women had big hair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Debbie Ess, who has worked for West Norfolk council for 30 years, was one of 38 staff with 620 years of service between them, who were honoured at a special ceremony at King’s Lynn Town Hall.

Ms Ess, who was encouraged to apply in 1988, said she’d never have guessed she would still be there.

“My first role was calculating the weekly bonus,” she said, “In 1988, our desks were cluttered with large chunky items of office equipment, the ladies needed to have big hair, all décor was brown and it still amazes me that staff were allowed to smoke in the office surrounded by paper, Thank goodness times have changed.”

Council leader Brian Long said: “Irrespective of the roles people have in the council every member of staff is valued and the work they do is vital, the council just wouldn’t function without them.”