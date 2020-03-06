Search

Conference to offer support to carers

PUBLISHED: 13:12 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 06 March 2020

West Norfolk council will be holding an event to offer advice and support to carers.

West Norfolk council will be holding an event to offer advice and support to carers.

A special event will be held to offer advice and support to carers.

The conference organised by west Norfolk council is aimed at supporting carers across west Norfolk, Swaffham and the surrounding Breckland villages.

The Carers Conference West Norfolk will take place between 10am and 2pm at Lynnsport in King's Lynn on Wednesday, March 18.

The free event will also give organisations and people the opportunity to network with local providers and see what support is available in the area.

One of the topics to be discussed on the day is dementia and how to handle it.

Groups such as Careline Community Service and Ask Lily will be available to offer advice and guidance on the day.

Services that support carers wanting to book a exhibit space at the event can contact Harry Clarke at the borough council on harry.clarke@west-norfolk.gov.uk or Careline on 01553 616200.

