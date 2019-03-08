Search

Plans for new cinema set for approval

PUBLISHED: 13:55 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 23 July 2019

The new cinema will be located in the roof of King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Photo: McFarlane Latter Architects

The new cinema will be located in the roof of King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Photo: McFarlane Latter Architects

McFarlane Latter Architects

Work on a new two-screen cinema in King's Lynn Corn Exchange could begin soon after the plans were recommended for approval.

Plans submitted for the listed building include the instalation of 58 and 52-seater screens, along with a new lift, staircase, foyer and digital display screens to advertise.

A West Norfolk Council planning committee meeting agenda for July 29, advised that proposals for both the cinema and supporting facilities were approved.

The proposals were originally expected to cost £1m, but last month it emerged the cost had increased to £1.6m because of alterations needed to the historic building's roof.

Plans were set to be approved at a council meeting on July 4, however the press and public were excluded from the debate, because it was possible that exempt information might be disclosed during the discussion.

The new attraction is predicted to bring in £200,000 a year.

