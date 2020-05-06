How to mark VE Day in west Norfolk

Mayor Geoff Hipperson will be leading virtual VE Day 75 celebrations in west Norfolk Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

People across west Norfolk can commemorate the 75th VE Day from their homes during lockdown.

Crowds at Trafalgar Square celebrate VE Day in London, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe Picture: PA/PA Wire Crowds at Trafalgar Square celebrate VE Day in London, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe Picture: PA/PA Wire

The coronavirus lockdown has meant parades and street celebrations planned in the area for the historic anniversary have had to be cancelled.

But there are a number of ways to mark the occasion and pay your respects at home and online with the rest of the community.

West Norfolk Council and Stories of Lynn are working with local organisations to offer a number of activities to get people involved.

This includes online 1940s dance classes for adults and children, an ARP Warden plane spotting quiz, making table decorations from recycled materials, making paper hats, bunting and flags and baking a 1940’s recipe.

True’s Yard have produced a gallery of archive images from the time, and people can tune into Zoom for a talk about Norfolk airfields.

A video of food historian Kathy Hipperson cooking the winning 1940’s recipe will be made available for people to cook along with.

King’s Lynn Festival have provided a film clip of Dame Myra Hess.

A two hour disco hosted by Festival Too chairman Mark Standford will take place at 7.30pm.

Geoff Hipperson, mayor of west Norfolk, will be making virtual visits to people’s homes throughout the day, with a prize on offer for the best decorated house or garden.

The winner will be invited for a special tea in the town hall when restrictions are lifted.

The mayor is also asking people to invite him to their virtual party, which he can join via Facetime of Whatsapp video.

To invite him, go to west-norfolk.gov.uk, search ‘invite the mayor’ and complete the online form.

Downham Market Town council is backing the social distancing stay at home street party celebrations.

A statement on their website, said: “Sadly the town’s plans for celebrating VE Day 75 have had to be postponed but there is a way to still celebrate at home whilst observing all the government advice about staying safe.

“Let’s mark the anniversary, recognise the spirit of people like Captain Tom Moore, and show our gratitude to all those servicemen and women who served to protect our country.”

Links to videos, galleries, talks, the disco and activities are available on storiesoflynn.co.uk/VEDay75 and the Stories of Lynn social media channels @storiesoflynn on Twitter and Facebook.

