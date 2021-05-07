News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: Ex-council leader returns in West

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 7:18 PM May 7, 2021    Updated: 8:10 PM May 7, 2021
West Norfolk Council leader Nick Daubney. Picture: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Council leader Nick Daubney. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

A former Conservative council leader is returning to politics after holding one of the 14 county council seats in West Norfolk for the party.

Nick Daubney won Freebridge Lynn, seeing off Green and Labour candidates by a margin of more than 1,000 votes.

Mr Daubney spent 20 years on West Norfolk council, much of it as leader, before retiring to pursue other interests at the May 2019 local elections.

His efforts included leading the borough as it fought and successfully defeated the county's plans to build an incinerator on the outskirts of Lynn.

"I think when lockdown started, so many of the things I was involved in were not so much happening, so I thought: 'I will have a another go."

Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group.

Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group. - Credit: Norfolk Independent Group

You may also want to watch:

Sandra Squire, leader of the Independent group at County Hall, was the biggest casualty at the West Norfolk count.

Mrs Squire, who left the Conservatives to become an Independent in November 2018, lost Marshland South to the Tories' Julian Kirk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  2. 2 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
  3. 3 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
  1. 4 Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'
  2. 5 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
  3. 6 Iconic seafront property sold as £50,000 donated to lifeboats
  4. 7 Antiques Road Trip films at Norfolk collectables shop
  5. 8 Police hunt for missing Beccles man
  6. 9 'Shocking destruction' - fury over removal of trees at walking spot
  7. 10 Woman left with bite wounds following dog attack

"It is what it is I suppose," she said. "Some you win, some you lose."

Independent Jim Moriarty won Gayton and Nar Valley from the Conservatives.

Mrs Squire said: "I'm really pleased Jim's got in and there's still going to be an Independent group at Norfolk County Council - they don't get rid of us all that easily."

Fellow Conservative Lesley Bambridge took King's Lynn North and Central from Labour.

West Norfolk results in full: 

Clenchwarton and King's Lynn South: Alexandra Kemp (I) 1,280, Liam Allan Hind (C) 743, Adam Giles (L) 187 Turnout: 28.19pc

Dersingham: Stuart Dark (C) 2,290, Jordan Stokes (G) 456, George Lankester (L) 238, Erika Ingrid Coward (LD) 149 Turnout: 35.95pc

Docking: Michael Chenery of Horsbrugh (C) 1,499, Chris Morley (I) 706, Michelle Carter (L) 448 Turnout: 35.18pc

Downham Market: Tony White (C) 1,395, Josie Ratcliffe (LD) 641, Eamonn McCusker (L) 372, Jackie Westrop (I) 280 Turnout: 31.56pc

Feltwell: Martin Storey (C) 1,983, Tom Ryves (I) 456, Neil Christopher Harvey (L) 416, Aldridge (I) 185 Turnout: 30.96

Fincham: Brian Long (C) 1,510, lan Holmes (I) 629, Jo Smith (L) 396 Turnout: 29.48pc

Freebridge Lynn:  Nick Daubney (C)1,670, Andrew De Whalley (G) 510, Francis Bone (L) 403  Turnout: 34.76pc

Gayton and Nar Valley: Jim Moriarty (I) 1,370, Olivia Morris (C), 1,156, David Collis (L) 298  Turnout: 35.48pc

Gaywood North and Central: Graham Middleton (C) 1,031, Helen Dalgliesh (L) 616, David Mills (LD) 131, Jim Perkins (UKIP) 61 Turnout: 24.4pc

Gaywood South: Thomas Smith (C) 908, Micaela Bartrum (L) 724, Rob Colwell (LD) 228, Michael Stone (UKIP)  99  Turnout: 20.52pc

King's Lynn North and Central: Lesley Bambridge (C) 520, Wilfred Lambert (L) 482, Rob Archer (G) 256, , Richard Coward (LD) 66, Gary Bramham (Reform) 56  Turnout: 17.5pc

Marshland North: Julian Kirk (C) 1,224, Sandra Squire (I) 574, Matthew Hannay (L) 305  Turnout: 25.98pc

Marshland South: Chris Dawson (C) 1,679, Colin Rose (I) 546, David Hodgkinson (L) 253, Alastair Kent (G) 196 Turnout: 26.03pc

North Coast: Andrew Jamieson (C) 1,847, John Crofts (LD) 752, John Simmons (L) 252.  Turnout: 40.78pc



Local Election
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fiona and Guy Boswell Norwich

Widow fighting for wedding refund

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood actor Harry Van Gorkum after his haircut at Truman's in Norwich on Thursday, April 29

Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Pets Paradise opens in Fakenham. The shop is a life long dream of the owner Siven Cook who believes

Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Ope

Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus