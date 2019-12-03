Search

Advanced search

Former England star visits fan club

PUBLISHED: 12:21 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 03 December 2019

King's Lynn Irons Club meet former England star Alvin Martin. Photo: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Irons Club meet former England star Alvin Martin. Photo: Ian Burt

Ian Burt

A Norfolk football fan club has been honoured by a visit from one of its heroes.

Alvin Martin speaks during King's Lynn Irons Club's Christmas dinner. Photo: Ian BurtAlvin Martin speaks during King's Lynn Irons Club's Christmas dinner. Photo: Ian Burt

Alvin Martin visited King's Lynn Irons Club made up of Norfolk West Ham supporters for its 2019 Christmas meal at Titchwell Manor on Friday, November 29.

You may also want to watch:

Martin made almost 600 appearances for West Ham over 19 years at the London club and played 17 times for England.

Mark Steele, the club's secretary, said: "Having Alvin as our VIP guest was another very special occasion in the history of the King's Lynn Irons Club. I had the privilege of sitting with Alvin and it was brilliant to hear the stories of his life with West Ham as well as his thoughts on the current West Ham side."

Martin's son David played a starring role in the Hammers' 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, making his Premier League debut aged 33.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Four vehicle crash on A47

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Couple ‘could have been killed’ after car tyres blow out on A11

Carl Sturgess and Caron Pain were in a their Land Rover when they hit a pothole on the A11. Picture: Caron Pain

Police say sorry after dashcam blunder forces father to watch his daughter’s fatal crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Flowers placed at the scene of fatal collision

Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road where a man has died after a car collided with a bus. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists