Former England star visits fan club

A Norfolk football fan club has been honoured by a visit from one of its heroes.

Alvin Martin visited King's Lynn Irons Club made up of Norfolk West Ham supporters for its 2019 Christmas meal at Titchwell Manor on Friday, November 29.

Martin made almost 600 appearances for West Ham over 19 years at the London club and played 17 times for England.

Mark Steele, the club's secretary, said: "Having Alvin as our VIP guest was another very special occasion in the history of the King's Lynn Irons Club. I had the privilege of sitting with Alvin and it was brilliant to hear the stories of his life with West Ham as well as his thoughts on the current West Ham side."

Martin's son David played a starring role in the Hammers' 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, making his Premier League debut aged 33.