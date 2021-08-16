News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West End stars to perform in Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:36 PM August 16, 2021   
Nikki Bentley from Wicked will be just one of the stars performing in Cromer.

Nikki Bentley from Wicked will be just one of the stars performing in Cromer. - Credit: Paul Burton Productions

Cromer will get a taste of London's West End this September when a brand new show rolls into town.

Tonight At The Musicals, a special concert held at Cromer Church on Tuesday September 21 at 7:30pm, will see a West End cast perform some of the best-known songs from musical theatre to raise money for RNLI Cromer.

The concert is being produced and directed by Paul Burton, who has produced 26 shows and a total of 33 performances at venues in London, Derby, Sheringham, Leicester, Eastbourne, Hornchurch and Yeovil.

The cast includes: Nikki Bentley (Wicked), Ruth Betteridge (A Little Night Music), Holly-Jane Crowter (South Pacific), Celia Graham (The Phantom of the Opera), Stephanie Howlett (Avenue Q), Maria Kesselman (The Phantom of the Opera), Hayley Maybury (We Will Rock You), Mira Ormala (Love Never Dies), Helen Power (Singin’ in the Rain) and Anna Simmons (The Phantom of the Opera)

Advance booking for Tonight at the Musicals is recommended and tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/paul-burton-productions.

Cromer News

