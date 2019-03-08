Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 44: Bridget Bishop's life in Salem

Salem Witch Museum. Picture: Siofra Connor Siofra Connor

Part two in our Norwich to Salem series.

This week Siofra adventures across the pond to Salem, Massachusetts. She has a chat about Bridget Bishop and her life in Salem with Rachel Christ, Director of Education at the Salem Witch Museum and Jill Christiansen, Assistant Director of Education at Salem Witch Museum.

Bridget Bishop's memorial at the Salem Witch Trials Memoriak beside the Old Burying Point Cemetery. Picture: Siofra Connor Bridget Bishop's memorial at the Salem Witch Trials Memoriak beside the Old Burying Point Cemetery. Picture: Siofra Connor

