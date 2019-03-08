Street dance, boxercise and archery coming to west Norfolk village

A west Norfolk village will be launching a host of activities thanks to a grant from Sports England.

Wereham village hall charity will be holding a free taster day packed with new activities to celebrate.

It hopes to get more children and adults physically active and find out which activities people would like to try out.

Craig Terrington, community engagement and activities manager for the charity, said: "Our launch day is a great opportunity to try new activities for free. We've got something for everyone.

"Norfolk community learning services will be on hand to measure BMI, blood pressure and heart rate and provide details on activity courses they offer."

Activities include street dance, mini tennis, short mat bowls, pom fitness, aerobics gold, boxercise, table tennis, archery and badminton.

The launch will take place from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, August 3.