Village's bumper four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

A Norfolk village will be staging four days of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Communities across the country are being encouraged to join in as the nation celebrates the unique occasion over a four-day holiday weekend in June.

Wereham, near Downham Market, has unveiled a bumper programme of events.

It will ring in the monarch's anniversary from St Margaret's Church on Thursday, June 2, with a broadcast recording of the Westminster Abbey bells at noon and 6pm.

On Friday, June 3, the church will be hosting a Jubilee art exhibition and display from 3pm.

This will be followed by a concert by the Hilgay Silver Band outside the church from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

On Saturday, June 4, Wereham Village Hall is presenting the Wereham Big Jubilee Funday with food, drink, music, entertainment and dog show.

There will also be a display of vintage tractors and classic cars, followed by a free concert and barbecue at the George and Dragon.

On Sunday, June 5, there will be a special service at St Margaret’s Church at 11am.

This will be followed by the Big Lunch in the Village Square from 1pm onwards. People can bring their own food, drink and table decorations to enjoy.

A 'Wereham Village Platinum Jubilee cake' will be on display in the village hall, before the official cutting, after which slices will be distributed throughout the village.

Each house in the village will also receive a Jubilee pack including a postcard on which everyone will be invited to share their thoughts of the Queen’s reign. These will be placed on portable trees around the village.

There will be more than 80 beacon lightings across Norfolk as celebrations get under way.

