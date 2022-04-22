News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Village's bumper four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:06 AM April 22, 2022
Updated: 8:07 AM April 22, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Nor

Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022. - Credit: PA

A Norfolk village will be staging four days of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Communities across the country are being encouraged to join in as the nation celebrates the unique occasion over a four-day holiday weekend in June.

Wereham, near Downham Market, has unveiled a bumper programme of events.

It will ring in the monarch's anniversary from St Margaret's Church on Thursday, June 2, with a broadcast recording of the Westminster Abbey bells at noon and 6pm.

On Friday, June 3, the church will be hosting a Jubilee art exhibition and display from 3pm.

This will be followed by a concert by the Hilgay Silver Band outside the church from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

On Saturday, June 4, Wereham Village Hall is presenting the Wereham Big Jubilee Funday with food, drink, music, entertainment and dog show.

There will also be a display of vintage tractors and classic cars, followed by a free concert and barbecue at the George and Dragon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home boss refused to perform CPR on dying resident
  2. 2 When will Norfolk residents receive £150 council tax rebate?
  3. 3 30-year-old man stabbed near Norwich park
  1. 4 Drunk landscape gardener crashed work van into wall
  2. 5 Ex-teacher banned from returning after 'fabricating' coursework
  3. 6 First look at the new luxury Norfolk Broads cruiser
  4. 7 Village could see 47 new homes built if plans given go-ahead
  5. 8 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
  6. 9 GP practice allowed staff to work without safeguarding checks
  7. 10 New paddleboard hire centre offering dirty fries and pizza opens in village

On Sunday, June 5, there will be a special service at St Margaret’s Church at 11am.

This will be followed by the Big Lunch in the Village Square from 1pm onwards. People can bring their own food, drink and table decorations to enjoy.

A 'Wereham Village Platinum Jubilee cake' will be on display in the village hall, before the official cutting, after which slices will be distributed throughout the village.

Each house in the village will also receive a Jubilee pack including a postcard on which everyone will be invited to share their thoughts of the Queen’s reign. These will be placed on portable trees around the village.

There will be more than 80 beacon lightings across Norfolk as celebrations get under way.

The EDP will be celebrating the Jubilee with special publications including a 164-page souvenir magazine.

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come.

This special souvenir is available to pre-order with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee

Downham Market News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anders

Norwich Live News

How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tea room with 'pretentious' name in Great Yarmouth

Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
 Crews were called to a fire in a garden between Britannia Road and Belsize Road, Norwich, at about 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon