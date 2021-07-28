Video

Published: 5:30 AM July 28, 2021

Delia Smith unveils artwork by Nick Chinnery which has been installed at the newly opened Yellows Bar & Grill at Carrow Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With Norwich City promoted to the Premier League and the new season fast approaching, just how optimistic is joint majority shareholder Delia Smith feeling about the club’s prospects?

“I’m always optimistic and I’m always full of hope,” she said at an event on Tuesday evening to unveil a set of new paintings at Yellows Bar at Carrow Road.

"That’s all - I don’t know anything, and I don’t make predictions and I think football has a funny way of going in all kinds of directions, so we’re just full of hope and we’re doing all we can.”

Her comments came on Norfolk Day, as the county celebrated its illustrious heritage and beauty.

Setting Norwich City aside, Delia was asked what is her favourite thing about Norfolk?

"We just had five days up in north Norfolk,” she said.

“I just think it's so unspoiled and in a way it's kind of the best kept secret isn't it? It's so beautiful and so wonderful. I really do love it.

“I love Suffolk as well, which is different but similar. But no, Norfolk is very beautiful."