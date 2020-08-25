Search

Golfer still teeing off at 90 has no plans to hang up his clubs

PUBLISHED: 19:23 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 25 August 2020

Veteran golfer Reg Stuttart who has turned 90 still plays three times a week at Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club. Dave Shaw and Bridgette Hall from the club presenting Reg with awards to celebrate his birthday. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

A veteran golfer has celebrated his 90th birthday by doing what he loves, playing a round and dreaming of adding to his one and only hole in one.

Reg Stuttart still tees off three times a week at Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Taverham and regularly competes against members half his age in club competitions.

He said: “I’ve been playing for over 50 years. It’s when I packed up football that I took up golf and I’ve carried on ever since. It gets me out and gives me some exercise and I love the company I keep with the people I play with.”

Mr Stuttart, who lives in sheltered housing in Horning, has been a member at Wensum Valley for almost 30 years having joined when he moved to Norfolk to be nearer his son.

“I have got to know a lot of the people down there. I have been asked several times to go to other clubs but I’ve always stayed there,” he said.

“I still have a go in the competitions - it doesn’t do much good but I try! I have scored a hole in one once a few years back. I’ve not been lucky enough to get another since though!”

To mark his landmark 90th birthday he was awarded an honorary membership, an inscribed pocket watch and a bottle of his favourite malt whiskey.

Seniors captain Dave Shaw said: “He plays off a handicap of 32 and though obviously he is going up now, he is still a steady golfer.

“He is the oldest member we have but the seniors run from 55 upwards and with his handicap he can still beat the 55-year-olds.

“Earlier this year when we had a main club competition he won the prize for nearest the pin.”

Mr Stuttart has also passed his love of the fairway on to son Gary and his grandson Aaron who are both keen low handicap golfers.

He has no plans to hang up his clubs anytime soon.

“I will carry on until I fall down,” he said. “I have to have a buggy to get round now because the old football injuries are showing up, but while I can carry on I will continue playing.”

