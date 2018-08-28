Search

Meet Wendy, Norfolk’s latest assistance dog recruit

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 09 January 2019

Wendy will be trained to help the disabled. Picture: Barking Mad

A Norfolk dog sitting business has announced it will be sponsoring a second puppy to become an assistance dog.

Wendy, a labrador cross retriever, is being trained to become an assistance dog to help children and adults living with mental and physical disabilities.

Money raised through coffee mornings and ‘pupcake’ sales will continue to support Wendy through the first year with her puppy socialiser.

Helen Tyler, from Barking Mad South Norfolk said: “We are delighted that Barking Mad’s fundraising efforts have been rewarded with the opportunity to support and train another puppy.

“We are honoured to be able to help contribute to the amazing work which this inspirational charity undertakes.”

The sponsorship follows the funding to allow Prince the labrador to become an assistance dog in June of last year.

Barking Mad have worked with Dogs for Good, formerly known as Dogs for the Disabled, since October 2017.

