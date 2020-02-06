Search

Lucky EDP reader scoops £1,000 cash prize

PUBLISHED: 15:24 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 06 February 2020

Wendy Dorr receiving her £1,000 prize from the EDP's head of news Ian Clarke after she won the newspaper's cash competition. Pictures: Brittany Woodman.

Archant

One lucky EDP reader has scooped a £1,000 cash prize after collecting a series of tokens in the newspaper.

Wendy Dorr was the winner after her name was drawn from more than 900 entrants.

Mrs Dorr and her husband Malcolm live in Easton and have been EDP readers for many years.

She said: "I was absolutely flabbergasted when I heard I'd won. I'm really delighted."

She plans to spend her winnings during the summer holidays on something with her grandchildren William, seven, Ella, five and Matilda, who is almost two.

Archant promotions executive Millie Sadler said: "Congratulations to Mrs Dorr for winning our £1,000 cash prize.

"We hope that she and her family can spend the money on something that will bring them joy."

