Nature reserve which is ‘teeming with wildlife’ to reopen next week

Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech, will reopen on Wednesday, June 10. Picture: WWT Welney Wetland Centre Archant

A Norfolk nature reserve is set to open its doors to visitors next week following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Welney Wetland Centre to reopen on Wednesday, June 10. Picture: Kim Tarsey Welney Wetland Centre to reopen on Wednesday, June 10. Picture: Kim Tarsey

Conservation charity Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) has announced it will be reopening its Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech, on Wednesday, June 10.

The centre is welcoming back WWT members and the public under new measures to keep everyone safe, which includes pre-booking online for those wanting to visit on a particular day.

The charity said its priority is to ensure the public can access its beautiful waterscapes to help boost wellbeing and people’s connection with nature in the area.

The centre will have social distancing and safety measures in place and daily numbers will be restricted in order to “help protect visitors, staff and volunteers”, it said.

Kevin Peberdy, WWT’s chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome people back to our wetlands after this extended period of lockdown.

“The lockdown has forced many of us onto the side lines while spring’s great spectacle plays out, and what better way to catch up than with a visit to our wetlands to see what nature’s been up to.

“It’s certainly been busy - above water and underwater, our wetlands are teeming with wildlife.

“We’ve made a number of changes to help everyone stay safe.

“Most importantly, we’re asking everyone to book online so that we can limit numbers and make sure there’s plenty of space to enjoy the wetlands in peace and comfort.”

The indoor areas and spaces where people gather at Welney Wetland Centre, such as the pond dipping areas, cafés and shops, will remain closed in line with government guidelines.

All events, presentations, activities and talks have also been postponed until further notice.

The charity’s wetland centres in Arundel in West Sussex, London, Martin Mere in Lancashire, Slimbridge in Gloucestershire and Washington in Tyne and Wear will also open their doors to the public on June 10.

WWT members and non-members are being asked to book digitickets beforehand so that the charity can monitor numbers.

Visit Welney Wetland Centre’s website page for more information or click wwt.org.uk/visit

