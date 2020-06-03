Search

Advanced search

Nature reserve which is ‘teeming with wildlife’ to reopen next week

PUBLISHED: 11:29 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 03 June 2020

Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech, will reopen on Wednesday, June 10. Picture: WWT Welney Wetland Centre

Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech, will reopen on Wednesday, June 10. Picture: WWT Welney Wetland Centre

Archant

A Norfolk nature reserve is set to open its doors to visitors next week following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Welney Wetland Centre to reopen on Wednesday, June 10. Picture: Kim TarseyWelney Wetland Centre to reopen on Wednesday, June 10. Picture: Kim Tarsey

Conservation charity Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) has announced it will be reopening its Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech, on Wednesday, June 10.

The centre is welcoming back WWT members and the public under new measures to keep everyone safe, which includes pre-booking online for those wanting to visit on a particular day.

The charity said its priority is to ensure the public can access its beautiful waterscapes to help boost wellbeing and people’s connection with nature in the area.

The centre will have social distancing and safety measures in place and daily numbers will be restricted in order to “help protect visitors, staff and volunteers”, it said.

MORE: Town’s market to reopen under social distancing and reduced numbers

Kevin Peberdy, WWT’s chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome people back to our wetlands after this extended period of lockdown.

“The lockdown has forced many of us onto the side lines while spring’s great spectacle plays out, and what better way to catch up than with a visit to our wetlands to see what nature’s been up to.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s certainly been busy - above water and underwater, our wetlands are teeming with wildlife.

“We’ve made a number of changes to help everyone stay safe.

“Most importantly, we’re asking everyone to book online so that we can limit numbers and make sure there’s plenty of space to enjoy the wetlands in peace and comfort.”

The indoor areas and spaces where people gather at Welney Wetland Centre, such as the pond dipping areas, cafés and shops, will remain closed in line with government guidelines.

All events, presentations, activities and talks have also been postponed until further notice.

The charity’s wetland centres in Arundel in West Sussex, London, Martin Mere in Lancashire, Slimbridge in Gloucestershire and Washington in Tyne and Wear will also open their doors to the public on June 10.

WWT members and non-members are being asked to book digitickets beforehand so that the charity can monitor numbers.

Visit Welney Wetland Centre’s website page for more information or click wwt.org.uk/visit

READ MORE: Restoration of fire-ravaged 12th century church delayed

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reduced the number of

Five fire crews tackle house blaze for nearly three hours

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crack cocaine and cannabis seized as police raid homes

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reduced the number of

Elderly man and off-duty nurse evacuated as fire engulfs town centre house

Damage after the fire at a property behind Oak Street, Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillian

Crack cocaine and cannabis seized as police raid homes

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Earlier lockdown could have cut virus deaths by more than 85pc says UEA expert

Prof Ian Harvey. Photo: Bill Smith

Hopes Colman’s site could be at heart of scheme for 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs

Previous plans for the Deal Ground site. Pic: Archant Library.
Drive 24