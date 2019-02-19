Welney mobile post office out of action for two days

Welney village sign. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A mobile post office was out of action for two days because of tyre problems.

Post Office said the van which stops outside the Lamb and Flag in Welney four days a week could not operate on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

“Unfortunately, due to an issue with the mobile service van’s tyres on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, we were unable to provide the usual Post Office service to the Welney community,” a spokesman said. “This was very much a one off, but we understand how much people rely on post office services, and we’re really sorry for the inconvenience this caused to our customers.

“The service is back up and running, and should anything unforeseen happen in the future, there is a sign at the Welney stop with a contact number for the service which customers can ring for more information.”