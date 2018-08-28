Poignant mural installed by living memorial club to mark special occasions

Wells War Memorial Institute Club's new mural. Picture: Matthew Clarke Matthew Clarke

A club dedicated to remembering those that fought and served in the great wars has unveiled its latest dedication to mark two special anniversaries.

To commemorate both the centenary of the First World War ending and also the club’s 85th anniversary, the Wells War Memorial Institute Club has had a poignant mural installed.

The club’s secretary, Matthew Clarke, praised the work and said the club had been inundated with praise for the piece.

“We’ve had a massive response,” he said.

“We wanted an image which represented the First World War and the services who fought in it.

“People have come in to tell us that they think it’s beautiful.

“We are expecting a lot of people over the weekend to come and view it.”

The mural was installed on Wednesday October 7 by Steward Safety Supplies.