Norfolk co-creator helping bring back Spitting Image after 24 years
PUBLISHED: 17:49 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 04 March 2020
The Norfolk co-creator of Spitting Image is to help bring a brand new series to TV screens this autumn.
Streaming service BritBox, launched by the BBC and ITV to compete with Netflix and Amazon, has confirmed it will be its first original commission, with Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, Donald Trump, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York among those to be ridiculed in puppet form.
Co-creator Roger Law, who lives in Wells on the north Norfolk coast, is back on board for the show, which ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.
The 78-year-old previously said he wanted to resurrect the programme as a "public service satire" in response to the current state of politics.
He said: "It's pretty chaotic out there. As far as I'm concerned, it's better than shouting at the television set, isn't it? So I thought, let's give it a go."
MORE: Co-creator of Spitting Image says new series will target Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Development of the puppets is already under way. Some scripts will be written and new puppets made nearer to airtime to ensure it is topical.
You may also want to watch:
Programme-makers said: "With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, the time couldn't be more appropriate for an iconic British satirical take on global events."
Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele and James Corden will also get the satirical treatment.
At £300,000 an episode, Spitting Image was TV's most expensive light entertainment show when last on TV.
MORE: Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg wartime series set in Norfolk finally happening
The show famously featured Margaret Thatcher in a man's suit treating her cabinet - "the vegetables" - with contempt, John Major as a grey puppet, and the Queen Mother slugging from a gin bottle.
Ronald Reagan was featured in bed with two red call buttons, one marked Nurse, the other Nuke.
The new version will air exclusively on £5.99-a-month subscription service Britbox from autumn, and a second series will follow next year.
Reemah Sakaan, Britbox group director, said: "We think the time is right to reignite the love and passion for Spitting Image and to introduce it to a whole new generation.
"It is more about the fact the world needs a Spitting Image at the moment and we think that is really appealing to all audiences."