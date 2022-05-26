News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lifeboat rescues seasick crew on struggling 45ft cruiser

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:12 AM May 26, 2022
RNLI crew on the struggling cruiser.

The RNLI has rescued a 45ft cruiser and its seasick crew after it got into difficulty.

RNLI Wells' all-weather lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard at 3.36pm on Wednesday, May 25, to assist the motor cruiser as it sailed from Lowestoft to Hull.

The vessel was off the shore of Titchwell when weather conditions caused the crew to get into difficulties in "challenging" waters.  

RNLI crews say the craft was making no headway and two of the four crew on board were suffering badly from seasickness.

The lifeboat on the way to the struggling cruiser.

Lifeboat volunteers launched outside Wells Boathouse at 3.50pm and headed towards the boat, at 4.22pm they reached the cruiser.

Two of the volunteer lifeboat crew were placed on board the cruiser to assess the situation.  

As the cruiser seemed to be operating well under power and the steering was satisfactory, the lifeboat crew decided to navigate the vessel to the safety of Wells Harbour.

It reached the outer harbour at about 4.45pm.  

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said "This was no doubt a challenging experience for the crew of the motor cruiser, but this rescue highlights the importance of ensuring that vessels taken along the coast are seaworthy.

"They should have reliable forms of communication and equipment on board.

"All trips should have a passage plan and that friends or family on the shore are aware of the route being taken.

"All that said, I am happy that there was a good outcome today." 

