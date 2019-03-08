Seven rescued after boat runs aground

The Wells RNLI inflatable lifeboat was among rescuers called to aid of people on boat that had run aground. Picture: Ian Burt

Seven people aboard a boat that had run aground off the north Norfolk coast had to be rescued.

Lifeboat crews at Wells were alert to reports of the boat in difficulty at 8.47pm on Saturday, October 26.

The Humber coastguard also alerted Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team and attended the scene as the people recued were brought ashore.

The volunteer service said the inflatable lifeboat had recovered the seven casualties and then it made its way to a pontoon where rescuers were waiting.

None of the casualties required any medical assistance.