News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Thousands enjoy 'epic occasion' as new lifeboat arrives on coast

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:28 PM October 9, 2022
Thousands of people on Wells Quay cheer as the new lifeboat Duke of Edinburgh arrives in the town

Thousands of people on Wells Quay cheer as the new lifeboat Duke of Edinburgh arrives in the town on October 8. - Credit: Leanne McColm

Thousands of people enjoyed an 'epic occasion' as a new state-of-the-art lifeboat arrived on the north Norfolk coast.

Wells RNLI’s Shannon class lifeboat Duke of Edinburgh arrived in the town on Saturday, October 8, and was greeted by sunshine and cheers.

The Launch a Memory lifeboat arrived at the quay at 5.30pm, carrying with it 15,000 names of loved ones featuring the lifeboat’s letters and numbers - RNLI 13-46 - displayed on the vessel’s hull.

Peter Rainsford, Wells lifeboat chairman, said: "It was absolutely fabulous. The sun was shining. We probably had about 2,000 people on the quay.

"It was an epic occasion."

Lifeboat making waves on the sea

Wells RNLI's new state of the art lifeboat makes waves as it arrives into the town on October 8. - Credit: Leanne McColm

The new lifeboat was accompanied into the quay by the station’s current lifeboat Doris M.Mann of Ampthill and their D class inshore lifeboat.

They were also joined by the lifeboat station’s previous lifeboat Ernest Tom Neathercoat, which served between 1965 and 1990, and the Lucy Lavers, which served as the station’s relief lifeboat in 1962 and from 1963 to 1964.

Lifeboats on the sea

Wells RNLI's new lifeboat was accompanied into the quay by the station’s lifeboat Doris M.Mann of Ampthill and their D class inshore lifeboat. - Credit: Leanne McColm

To mark the lifeboat’s arrival, Blakeney Old Wild Rovers sang sea shanties.

Most Read

  1. 1 New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside
  2. 2 Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers
  3. 3 One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich
  1. 4 The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'
  2. 5 Much-loved food hall and café closing due to 'tsunami of problems'
  3. 6 Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47
  4. 7 Restaurant being booked a year in advance after being named best in England
  5. 8 Landlord looks for quick sale of Broads pub with 'lots of potential'
  6. 9 All emergency services called to crash with rescue equipment used
  7. 10 Norfolk town road reopens after barrier fault by train station

Mr Rainsford said: "The crew did demonstrations of how fantastically manoeuvrable she is. It was very impressive to see up close."

RNLI lifeboat on the sea

The new Wells RNLI lifeboat the Duke of Edinburgh arrives at Wells Quay on October 8. - Credit: Leanne McColm

On Saturday afternoon, the lifeboat, designed and built by the RNLI, made passage from Lowestoft.

For the previous two weeks, the crew had been training on the boat, which is different from the previous vessels.

Crew onboard the Duke of Edinburgh wave at people gathered on Wells Quay.

Crew onboard the Duke of Edinburgh wave at people gathered on Wells Quay. - Credit: Leanne McColm

The Shannon class is the fastest all-weather lifeboat in the RNLI fleet.

It was funded in part through an appeal in the local Wells community and by the Civil Service charity The Lifeboat Fund.

Although the new lifeboat station is not yet open to the public, further information on when there will be opportunities to see the lifeboat will be released in the coming weeks.

RNLI lifeboat on the sea

The state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat, named Duke of Edinburgh in memory of the late HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, made the final part of its voyage home to Wells on October 8. - Credit: Leanne McColm

Mr Rainsford said: "The ‘Launch a Memory’ campaign, while a fundraiser for the charity, is also a way for us to say thank you to those people who support the lifeboat service and our volunteer lifeboat crews.

"It’s humbling to know that every time our new Shannon class lifeboat launches it will carry the names of 15,000 loved ones.

"We’re incredibly thankful to all those who have helped to make this happen," he added.

Lifeboat with sunset coloured sky

The sky glows during sunset as the new Wells lifeboat the Duke of Edinburgh arrives at the town's quay. - Credit: Leanne McColm

Lifeboat on the sea.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the new Wells RNLI lifeboat, arriving on Saturday, October 8. - Credit: Leanne McColm


LIfeboat arriving into quay in the evening.

The new RNLI lifeboat the Duke of Edinburgh was greeted by thousands of people as it arrived into Wells Quay for the first time on October 8. - Credit: Leanne McColm

Lifeboat on the sea with people on a quay in the background

Onlookers on Wells Quay cheer as the new RNLI Shannon class lifeboat arrives. - Credit: Leanne McColm

Two lifeboats in a harbour

The arrival of the new Shannon class RNLI lifeboat at Wells on October 8 was described as an 'epic occasion'. - Credit: Leanne McColm

Lifeboats arriving into a quay

The sun shone and people cheered when Wells RNLI's new state of the art lifeboat arrived in the town. - Credit: Leanne McColm

Crew onboard Wells RNLI's new lifeboat wave at people gathered on the quay.

Crew onboard Wells RNLI's new lifeboat wave at people gathered on the quay. - Credit: Leanne McColm

Crew onboard a D class inshore lifeboat at Wells Quay.

Crew onboard a D class inshore lifeboat at Wells Quay. - Credit: Leanne Mc Colm

The RNLI's new lifeboat - with the operational number 13-46 - arriving into Wells Quay.

The RNLI's new lifeboat - with the operational number 13-46 - arriving into Wells Quay. - Credit: Leanne Mc Colm

RNLI lifeboat

The Launch a Memory lifeboat arrived in Wells Quay on October 8, carrying with it 15,000 names of loved ones in its decals, ‘RNLI13-46’. - Credit: Leanne McColm




Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill

'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
La Mama's

Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk

New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon