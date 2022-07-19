Man saved from drowning after dislocating shoulder in rubber ring

Lifeboat crews have saved a man from drowning after he dislocated his shoulder in a rubber ring off the coast of a north Norfolk town.

RNLI Wells inshore lifeboat was called at 2.17pm on Tuesday, July 19, to go to the assistance of the man who was in distress off Wells west beach as temperatures soared.

The man in the rubber ring was a non-swimmer who had got into difficulties as he was swept offshore.

Two passers-by tried to help, but they were unable to bring him back to the beach because of strong winds.

Lifeboat crews rescued a drowning man in Wells today. - Credit: RNLI

The lifeboat arrived on the scene at about 2.30pm, when man in distress was landed on the safety of the beach.

As well as dislocating his shoulder, he was suffering from heatstroke and was severely dehydrated.

Essential first aid was carried out by the lifeboat crew on scene as the man drifted in and out of consciousness. He was exhausted and suffering from the ingestion of sea water.

Medical assistance was requested, and the man was sick and then started to feel better.

Whilst awaiting medical assistance, the station Softrack launch and recovery vehicle, left the Boathouse at 2.45pm and proceeded to the beach.

The Softrack was on scene at 3.12pm and the man, who was still receiving medical attention, was placed on a stretcher in the inshore lifeboat.

Crews then proceeded back across the beach to the boathouse at 3.30pm.

The Softrack arrived back at 3.50pm and the man was transferred to the crew changing room to cool down, where the lifeboat crew and the local paramedic continued their first aid.

The ambulance arrived at 4.15pm and took the man to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Lifeboat crews were stood down at 4.15pm and returned to the station.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy said: "It is understandable that people want to get in the sea on a day as hot as today, but the currents around Wells are strong and as the tide goes out, they can very quickly carry the strongest of swimmers out to sea.

"Inflatables of any sort should not be used on Wells beach, especially when there is an offshore wind with the tide going out as was the situation today.

"This man’s life was saved today by the quick response of our volunteer lifeboat crew."