Delight as cultural centre wins £47,500 grant

Published: 6:00 AM April 2, 2021

Bouncing back from the pandemic will be made easier for a north Norfolk theatre and arts centre thanks to a £47,500 grant from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Simon Daykin, director of the Wells Maltings, said the money would help the venue to re-launch and recover its programmes as lockdown restrictions eased.

Mr Daykin said: "We are delighted to receive this much needed grant, which gets us further on our road to recovery this summer.

The Wells maltings. Picture: Supplied by the Maltings/Sarah Toon Photography - Credit: Archant

"It allows an exciting time ahead for everyone, putting our diverse cultural activity back where it belongs, and welcoming everyone back into our great venue.

"Safety will remain a priority of course, but allowing us to be here again is thrilling."

This is the second grant the Maltings has got through the fund, having received £95,000 last year.

The Maltings plans to host outdoor music events from April 12, and reopen its doors with a programme of live theatre, film and art exhibitions on May 17.

Tim Allan, chairman of the Maltings' trustees, said: "This is great news for the Maltings and for our community, and assures a vibrant summer of arts and entertainment at the beating heart of Wells.

"We look forward to extending a warm welcome to everyone once again.”

Sir Nicholas Serota, chairman of Arts Council England, said the grant and others awarded to venues across the country would go along way to getting the country's arts scene back on its feet.

He said: “Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic. These grants will help to reopen theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.

The Maltings has been running a limited programme of lockdown events via Zoom and their website. This will include an open mic poetry night held via Zoom on April 15 from 7pm, hosted by poet Briony Bax.

Visit the Maltings website for more details.