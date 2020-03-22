Lifeboats rescue crew from stranded yacht

Lifeboat teams were on alert to rescue a crew from their yacht after it ran aground and began taking on water.

Once the tide had receded, a Wells RNLI lifeboat team discovered the yacht hard aground on Holkham beach. Picture: RNLI Once the tide had receded, a Wells RNLI lifeboat team discovered the yacht hard aground on Holkham beach. Picture: RNLI

Wells Lifeboat Station was paged at around 9pm on Friday (March 20) to reports of a yacht in difficulty at Holkham Bay.

The 28ft vessel, Trouncer, had been sailing northward along the Norfolk coast but missed the tide after initially attempting to enter Wells Harbour.

Having sought refuge in Holkham Bay, the yacht ran aground as it battled strong winds from the north-east.

Wells’ inshore and all-weather lifeboats proceeded to rescue the two-strong crew, who were cold, wet and tired but well enough to stay at the lifeboat station and subsequently offered shelter for the night.

Meanwhile the wooden yacht had been battered by powerful waves and, having sustained severe damage, it was doubtful she would re-float with the incoming tide.

Having returned on Saturday morning, the lifeboat crew discovered the yacht’s hull had broken up and been scattered along the coastline, before clearing the beach of debris.