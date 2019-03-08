Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lifeboat crew prepare to celebrate station's 150th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:56 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 14 May 2019

A similar Baltic Class lifeboat to the Elisa Adams in the harbour near Sluice Creek. Picture: RNLI

A similar Baltic Class lifeboat to the Elisa Adams in the harbour near Sluice Creek. Picture: RNLI

Archant

For decades its crew members have been risking their lives to rescue those who get into trouble at sea.

The Wells Lifeboat crew in 1979, front, from left to right, Mr. David Cox ( coxswain ), Mr. Tony Jordan ( second cox ), Mr. John Betts, Mr. Albert Court ( first mechanic ), Mr. Alan McDonald Cox ( second mechanic ), back, Mr. John Nudds, Mr. Albert Warner and Mr. Graham Walker. Dated 2nd May 1979 Photograph C4786 BH. SmithThe Wells Lifeboat crew in 1979, front, from left to right, Mr. David Cox ( coxswain ), Mr. Tony Jordan ( second cox ), Mr. John Betts, Mr. Albert Court ( first mechanic ), Mr. Alan McDonald Cox ( second mechanic ), back, Mr. John Nudds, Mr. Albert Warner and Mr. Graham Walker. Dated 2nd May 1979 Photograph C4786 BH. Smith

Now, the RNLI Wells Lifeboat Station is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary of being an RNLI station with a week full of activities.

A new exhibition and a special celebration to mark the occasion will take place in July to celebrate the station's long-standing commitment in the town.

Peter Rainsford, Wells Lifeboat chairman, said: "It's certainly a cause for celebration.

"It takes enormous dedication from our volunteers to do the job that they do. It's also about the continuing involvement of the local community.

Doris M Mann of Ampthill - Mersey Class all-weather lifeboat at sea. Picture: RNLIDoris M Mann of Ampthill - Mersey Class all-weather lifeboat at sea. Picture: RNLI

"Almost everyone in the town knows someone who has been involved with the lifeboat.

"The job has changed a lot over the time but our volunteers are still putting their lives at risk to help others."

A day of celebration will take place on Saturday, July 13, with the outer harbour pontoons opening to the public from 11am, where historic lifeboats will be on show.

The station will also be presented with a commemorative vellum at a private ceremony at the boathouse.

Former Wells RNLI Lifeboat coxswain, Allen Frary, was given a seaborne send-off by his fellow lifesavers, with a final trip out on the North Sea last year. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR christaylorphoto.co.ukFormer Wells RNLI Lifeboat coxswain, Allen Frary, was given a seaborne send-off by his fellow lifesavers, with a final trip out on the North Sea last year. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR christaylorphoto.co.uk

Later that day at 5pm, the Wells all-weather lifeboat, Doris Mann of Ampthill, and the inshore lifeboat, Peter Wilcox, will lead a flotilla of lifeboats, past and present, past the main quay.

An exhibition, which is set to open at Wells Maltings on Staithe Street in July, will show a collection of paintings and photographs together with memorabilia from the 150 years of the station.

It will also include a section on volunteering for the RNLI today.

Mr Rainsford added: "We want to make sure everyone has a good time and reflects what it means for the lifeboat crew to serve for such a long time in a small community.

Wells Lifeboat house pictured on nov 7, 1967. Picture: BH Smith.Wells Lifeboat house pictured on nov 7, 1967. Picture: BH Smith.

"Another of our crew, Phil Eaglen, is also celebrating 50 years of service, which is an extraordinary achievement."

A number of other events around the town will also take place in July to celebrate the anniversary.

For more information about the celebrations, visit http://www.wellslifeboat.org/events.htm.

You may also want to watch:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists