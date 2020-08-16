Man rescued after being cut off by coastal tide

Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man was rescued after getting stranded on high ground by the tide.

Wells RNLI inshore lifeboat were called out at 4.06pm on Sunday to an area known as The Nod in Brancaster Harbour.

A lifeboat spokesman said the person had refused assistance from a number of boats in the harbour saying he intended to wait until the tide had ebbed away before crossing to Scolt Head.

High water came in at 4.20pm cutting the man off, with weather conditions and visibility deteriorating.

A lifeboat spokesman said: “The lifeboat sighted the person and was alongside at 4.37pm and, on assessing the situation, the crew recommended that it was in the best interests of the person, given the weather and the person’s attire, that he returned to the safety of the shore in the lifeboat.”

The crew of three left the scene at 4.50pm and left the man with a coastguard unit at Brancaster Staithe.