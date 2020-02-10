Search

Lifeboat rescues four women cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 09:58 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 10 February 2020

Wells inshore lifeboat was paged to rescue a group of four women cut off by the tide. Picture: John Mitchell

Wells inshore lifeboat was paged to rescue a group of four women cut off by the tide. Picture: John Mitchell

A lifeboat crew was on hand to rescue four women who had been cut off by the tide on the north Norfolk coast.

HM Coastguard paged Wells Lifeboat at 2.19pm on Saturday, February 8, after the Coastwatch team reported seeing four people in danger of being cut off.

The group, who were visitors to Wells, were spotted on the sands to the west side of the town's harbour.

Wells RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched at 2.30pm and picked up four young women five minutes later, by which point the water level had risen above their knees.

The lifeboat subsequently returned to the boathouse and arrived with the woman on board at 2.43pm.

Having received medical assistance, the coastguard took the group back to their accommodation in the town.

The inshore lifeboat was refuelled and ready again for service at 3.20pm.

