Four adults and four children rescued after being cut off by tide

Wells inshore lifeboat rescued four adults and four children at Stiffkey Picture: Wells RNLI Archant

Four adults and four children were rescued after being cut off by the tide at Stiffkey, near Wells.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wells Lifeboat was paged at 3.45pm on Saturday following a call to Humber Coastguard from the group cut off by the incoming tide at Cabbage Creek in Stiffkey Marshes.

The inshore lifeboat was launched and went towards Stiffkey and arrived on scene at 4.10pm.

It initially checked out a party of 17 people on the marshes and decided they could walk off the marshes without assistance.

The inshore lifeboat was then guided towards the four adults and four children by the local coastguard team.

The crew picked up the casualties and took them to the safety of the shore where they were met by the local coastguard team who found they were all well.

The inshore lifeboat departed and returned to the station and did a safety sweep to make sure nobody else was in danger of being cut off by the flooding tide.

You may also want to watch:

It was the latest in a series of rescues along the north Norfolk coast in recent days as crowds have flocked to the beaches.

A Wells Lifeboat spokesman said: “If you think that there is a possibility that someone could be in trouble in the water, do not hesitate, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. As a crew, we would much rather find someone safe and well, instead of not being paged for a potentially serious incident.

“Wells and the adjoining coastline is always a popular attraction for visitors, particularly in the recent hot weather but knowing the dangers, and more importantly how to avoid them, will ensure that your visit to the coast is as safe and enjoyable as possible.”

Visitors are advised to check the following things before heading to the coast:

*Check the tide times before you visit;

*If entering the water, let someone know where you are going and the time you will return;

*Always carry a means of contacting help;

*If you find yourself in trouble at the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.