Two rescued after being cut off by tide on Norfolk coast
- Credit: Wells RNLI
Wells inshore lifeboat rescued two people cut off by the tide at Holkham.
The boat, Peter Wilcox, with volunteer crew of three, was paged at 12.37pm on Saturday by the coastguard to go to the assistance of two people who were on a disappearing spit of sand on the flooding tide, and visible from the lifeboat station.
The lifeboat arrived on scene at 12.49pm and the crew found the two people cold with wet feet, but uninjured.
They transferred them to the safety of the lifeboat and took them back to the boathouse.
At 1.06pm the two people were put ashore both safe and well and were met by the local coastguard team.
Lifeboat operations manager Chris Hardy said: "I am very happy there was a positive outcome this afternoon.
"However, situations like this can be avoided. When enjoying our coastline, it is important that people are aware of the tide times. They should always return back to the main beach at least four hours before high tide to prevent being cut off, as these people were today."
