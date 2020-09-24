Search

Lucky escape for pair without life jackets after inflatable dinghy capsizes off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 September 2020

Wells Lifeboat rescued two fishermen near Blakeney on Thursday Picture: Wells Lifeboat

Wells Lifeboat

Two people had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew after the dinghy they were finishing in capsized off the Norfolk coast.

At 2.22pm on Thursday, Wells Lifeboat was called after two people who were attempting to catch mackerel aboard a four metre inflatable dinghy near Blakeney Harbour capsized their raft.

The lifeboat crew launched shortly afterwards and discovered the pair clinging onto the upturned hull of the dinghy which was already three-quarters of a mile offshore and precariously close to be swept out to see. Neither of the people were wearing life jackets.

The crew arrived on scene at 2.51pm and determined that while the two people were exhausted, wet, and very cold, they escaped the need for immediate medical attention.

The lifeboat then took the two on board, towed the dinghy up and returned them safely to Blakeney Harbour.

Chirs Hardy, operations manager at Wells Lifeboat, said: “Our crew quickly located the casualties and rescued them from the upturned hull of their dinghy.

“Thankfully, other than being tired and cold, they were unharmed and we were pleased to be able to bring them back to safety.

“We’d always advise people take a means of calling for help with them when they are out on the water and always wear a life jacket.”

