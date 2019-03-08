Do you have what it takes to become a lifeboat recruit?

Wells lifeboat are looking for new volunteers both on and offshore in preparation for a new state of the art lifeboat. Picture: www.aerovisuals.co.uk Archant

Wells lifeboat are looking for new volunteers both on and offshore in preparation for a new state of the art lifeboat.

The team at Wells is looking for people to help with the running of the station and crew members for the boats.

Job roles include: shore crew to help launch and recover lifeboats, deputy launching authorities, fundraisers, a deputy press officer and a community safety officer.

The team will soon be taking delivery of a new, state of the art lifeboat that will replace the current Mersey Class, Doris M Mann of Ampthill which has been involved in more than 150 rescues.

A spokesman said: "There will also be a new boathouse which will have up-graded facilities for the crew and shore helpers and will allow greater access to the public."

For more about becoming a volunteer head to the Wells boathouse at the bottom of Beach Road on Saturday, October 19 between 11am and 3pm, or call 01328 710230.