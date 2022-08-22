Woman rescued by lifeboat crew after falling unwell in north Norfolk

RNLI Wells inshore lifeboat was called to help a woman who was feeling unwell - Credit: RNLI Wells

A north Norfolk lifeboat crew were called to help a woman who felt unwell back to shore.

A RNLI Wells inshore lifeboat was sent by HM Coastguard at 2.25pm on Sunday, August 21, to help the woman who had come to a stop by a marsh bank at Sluice Creek in Wells Harbour.

The woman had motored up the creek in a small boat with a group of people but had been unable to reboard the boat when it was time to leave.

The inshore lifeboat arrived at 2.40pm and determined the woman was well enough to be taken by lifeboat and transported to the mainland.

After the lifeboat arrived at the adjacent slipway, she was taken to a waiting coastguard team.

Chris Hardy, lifeboat operations manager, said: "We were happy to be able to help the lady who was feeling unwell.

"The group did the right thing in calling 999 and asking for the coastguard, as we're the quickest way of getting emergency help to people who are on the water in our coastal area."