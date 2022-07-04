Lifeboat and coastguard crews find missing man after search

Lifeboat crews have found a missing man after a two-hour long search.

Wells inshore lifeboat was called by HM Coastguard at about 12.50am on Monday, July 4, to help in the search for a missing 64-year-old man with medical concerns.

He had not responded to calls from his family whilst staying onboard his yacht in Brancaster Harbour.

The Hunstanton lifeboat had been called out earlier but was unable to get into the harbour as there was insufficient water on the ebbing tide.

So the Wells volunteer crew of four launched at about 1am and made their way to Brancaster Harbour.

Brancaster Harbour, where lifeboat and coastguard crews searched for the missing man. - Credit: RNLI Wells

They arrived offshore at 1.30am and began to move towards the harbour entrance against the ebbing tide.

By 2.30am, the lifeboat had worked its way in but was still in the outer area of the harbour, as lack of water prevented the boat from getting any further to where the yacht was thought to be moored.

The search then switched to the coastguard team who walked out to the yacht from the shore.

At 3.30am, coastguards found the man safe onboard, where he had gone to bed not realising his mobile phone was out of charge.

The inshore lifeboat was back ashore at 3.35am and was sanitised, rehoused, refuelled and returned to service at 4.40am.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: "We are very relieved that this incident had a happy conclusion.

"It is important that people know that we are here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ready to respond to any eventuality of potential danger from the sea.

"Any concerns people may have regarding possible incidents on our coastline are always a valid reason to phone 999 and ask for the Coastguard."