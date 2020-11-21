Three people and dog rescued from pleasure boat which was in danger of capsizing

Wells' All-weather Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI Archant

Emergency services were called to help three people and a dog who were in danger of capsizing and sinking off the north Norfolk coast.

Wells Inshore Lifeboat was sent out by Humberside Coastguard after a 23ft ‘Seamaster’ pleasure boat with three people and a dog on board got into difficulty.

The people on board called for assistance at 6.50pm on Friday, November 20, saying they were in danger of capsizing and sinking.

The RNLI Wells D-class inshore lifeboat (ILB), the Peter Wilcox, launched at 7.08pm outside the boathouse on the first of the tide and proceeded to sea down the harbour channel.

They located the boat to the east of the harbour and the passengers said they had previously tied up to the buoy waiting to come into Wells but when they did this, the boat started to yaw and roll in the seaway and take on water.

Once the team found the people on board were all safe and the boat was not in danger of sinking, the lifeboat towed the cabin cruiser inland where they were greeted by the coastguard at 8.15pm.