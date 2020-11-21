Search

Advanced search

Three people and dog rescued from pleasure boat which was in danger of capsizing

PUBLISHED: 17:21 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 21 November 2020

Wells' All-weather Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Wells' All-weather Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Archant

Emergency services were called to help three people and a dog who were in danger of capsizing and sinking off the north Norfolk coast.

Wells Inshore Lifeboat was sent out by Humberside Coastguard after a 23ft ‘Seamaster’ pleasure boat with three people and a dog on board got into difficulty.

You may also want to watch:

The people on board called for assistance at 6.50pm on Friday, November 20, saying they were in danger of capsizing and sinking.

The RNLI Wells D-class inshore lifeboat (ILB), the Peter Wilcox, launched at 7.08pm outside the boathouse on the first of the tide and proceeded to sea down the harbour channel.

They located the boat to the east of the harbour and the passengers said they had previously tied up to the buoy waiting to come into Wells but when they did this, the boat started to yaw and roll in the seaway and take on water.

Once the team found the people on board were all safe and the boat was not in danger of sinking, the lifeboat towed the cabin cruiser inland where they were greeted by the coastguard at 8.15pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large police presence in village

A

Solar farm capable of powering 14,000 homes could be built between villages

Ewes and lambs grazing between solar panels at the Nova Scotia Solar Farm near Caister. Picture: James Bass

‘A massive win’ - Farke hails resolute City

Teemu Pukki's penalty proved the difference for Norwich City in a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s stout 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 21/11/2020

Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200 miles away

Simon and Caroline Hall and their daughter, Katie, travelled 200 miles to the Fens today to be re-united with their cocker spaniel, Bonnie, that was stolen six years ago. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON