Soft lighting and Bluetooth to play music to babies at Co-op following £250,000 revamp

A north Norfolk store has reopened its doors following a major £250,000 makeover to include a state-of-the art feeding and baby changing area.

The Central England Co-operative Polka Road store, based in Wells on the north Norfolk coast, has recently been revamped to include the purpose-built facility.

Its features including softened, dimmable lighting and Bluetooth connectivity to play music to youngsters. Additionally, a feeding zone with a comfortable chair, microwave and chilled water dispenser has also been installed.

Chief executive Debbie Robinson said: "We are very proud to launch our revamped store in Wells-next-the-Sea and for it to include a range of facilities to meet the needs of the local community.

"We have listened to feedback from our members and customers who often highlight customer toilets and baby changing facilities as something they would like to see us offer and the revamp of our Polka Road store gave us a great opportunity to act on that feedback and deliver high quality facilities."

The revamped store also includes an updated product range, including an award-winning frozen food range, fresh decoration, an improved kiosk inside the store, a new customer toilet and an external seating area.

To mark the reopening, around 20 colleagues completed a clean up in the salt marshes of nearby Burnham Overy Staithe.

Store manager Mark Dixon said: "All of us here at the Polka Road food store are proud to be part of such a great community in Wells-next-the-Sea and so were delighted to join together with colleagues for the clean up to mark Co-op Fortnight and the reopening of the store.

"Our team has been so excited. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

"I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment. I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do and look forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store."

The store also offers a cash machine, Collect Plus point, Paypoint, defibrillator, food bank, and free parking.

Central England Co-operative has over 400 trading outlets across 16 counties.