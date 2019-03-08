Wells Pianothon to raise money for church restoration

The words 'piano' and 'marathon' have been brought together by musical fundraisers, hoping to gather donations for the repair of their damaged church venue.

The Wells Pianothon will bring 500 minutes of continuous music to the ears of listeners who drop by to St. Nicholas Church on Saturday, June 29. Between 10am and 6pm, more then 20 pianists will play, including three pairs of duetists. Two sisters from Sheringham, a lady over 90 and a teacher with his students will play pieces of up to an hour. They hope to raise £500 for needed repairs to the church's roof and tower.

Organiser David Saunders has received nearly £100 before a note has been played on the church's Bluthner piano He said: "It's not just where Anglicans go for Sunday worship, it's part of the town community."

Contributions can be made via a box at the local post office or at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DavidSaunders31.