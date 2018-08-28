Gallery

Wells Christmastide sees its ‘biggest crowd ever’ as Santa sails into town

Scenes around Wells Christmas Tide Picture: MARTYN GOULD Martyn Gould All Rights Reserved

Organisers of this years Wells Christmastide event have said more people took part in the quayside festive spectacular than ever before.

With a torchlit Christmas procession, stalls, music and food, Wells-next-the-Sea’s take on a traditional Christmas lights switch on event is one you won’t want to miss.

And the highlight of the festivities, held on Saturday, November 24, was a visit from Father Christmas himself, who sails into Wells harbour to greet the town’s children.

Mel Catton, organiser of the Christmastide event, said: “It was absolutely fantastic.

“We had the longest light parade from the top of Staithe Street to the bottom and the biggest crowd we’ve ever had for switching on the lights.”

Mr Catton added: “I’ve never seen so many people gathering to meet Santa on the quay. There was an atmosphere of jubilation for all the families there.

“It was nice to see youngsters taking part and all the adults getting involved and singing along.”

