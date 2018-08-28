How Christmas was celebrated in Wells over the years

Christmas in Wells 1980s Archant

As people in Wells come together to celebrate Christmas, we have delved into our archives to see how the town enjoyed the festive period over the years.

Scenes from Well Christmas Tide as Father Christmas arrives at the quay. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scenes from Well Christmas Tide as Father Christmas arrives at the quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Wells Christmas Tide remains as popular as ever today.

Our pictures show the event from both 2015 and 2005.

Another picture shows people enjoying their Christmas dinner at Wells Day Centre in 1979.

Shoppers are pictured walking down Staithe Street, in Wells, perhaps carrying put some last-minute Christmas shopping.

And workers are photographed filling Christmas stockings at Cartwright & Butler in Wells in 1986.

What do you think of Christmas in Wells?

Let us know by adding your comments below.

cartwright & butler wells christmas stockings 1986 cartwright & butler wells christmas stockings 1986