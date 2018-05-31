Search

Seaside summer carnival off due to pandemic, but will be back next year

PUBLISHED: 08:19 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 24 April 2020

Wells Carnival, Saturday 5th August. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

©Copyright Lee Blanchflower Ltd 2017

One of Norfolk’s most popular seaside summer carnivals has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Participants take part in a tug-of-war at the Wells Carnival. Picture: STUART ANDERSONParticipants take part in a tug-of-war at the Wells Carnival. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Wells Carnival, which was due to take place between Friday, July 31, and Sunday, August 9 will no longer go ahead.

In a statement on its website, the organisers of the carnival said the decision was made to minimise further losses and to ensure the carnival can return in 2021.

The organisers of the carnival said: “It is with a heavy heart that the directors and committee members of Wells Carnival have decided that we have no alternative but to cancel Wells Carnival 2020.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but feel in the current climate, it is the right decision.

“The safety of all our local residents, visitors, entertainers and volunteers is of paramount importance.”

The committee for the carnival started planning at least 12 months in advance, meaning many bookings and deposits have already been made.

The statement said: “In addition we may be required to pay cancellation fees if we delayed the decision any further.

“As there is no guarantee the restriction of travel and gathering of large crowds will be lifted by August we need to minimise any further losses, so by taking the decision at this stage, will ensure we have funds remaining to carry forward for 2021.”

Wells Carnival, which has been taking place for more than 100 years, relies on annual sponsorship and donations from local businesses.

“In this financially challenging situation feel it would be remiss of us to request any support for this year,” said the organisers.

“Rest assured all stall holders, who have paid in advance, will  be reimbursed in full and hopefully the majority of the programme we have worked on  for this year can be carried forward to 2021.”

In the meantime, crew members are keeping busy by providing craft packs for children in Wells and assisting the town by providing additional support where needed.

The team have also vowed to dedicate Wells Carnival 2021 to all the key workers keeping people in the town safe.

Topic Tags:

