Two people cut off by the tide at Wells beach

PUBLISHED: 16:49 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 28 September 2020

The Wells inshore lifeboat ILB in action. Picture: Wells RNLI

Archant

Two people were rescued after they found themselves cut off by the tide on the sand banks off Wells beach.

The Wells Coastwatch team alerted the RNLI, and Wells Lifeboat Station’s inshore lifeboat was sent out just after 2pm on Monday, September 28.

A spokesman said: “Two persons had gone out onto the foreshore at Wells and had become cut off by the incoming tide which had filled in the low ground behind them.

“The Wells inshore lifeboat launched outside the boathouse with a crew of three on board at 2.20pm and proceeded down the harbour channel to the beach on the west side.”

The lifeboat found the pair, who were well, at 2.26pm, and took them back to the boathouse via the main harbour channel, where they were met by members of the Coastguard.

The lifeboat was sanitised, refuelled and ready again for service at 3.15 pm.

